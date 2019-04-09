|
Mary Cecilia Smith
Feb. 27, 1926 - March 23, 2019
Mary Cecilia Smith died peacefully in her home on March 23, 2019, following the death of her husband of 72 years, Gene,
who passed 47 days prior. Mary was born February 27, 1926 in
Moreland, IA as the oldest daughter of 7 children to her
parents Joseph Richard and Mary Halligan. Upon graduating
from Moreland High School, Mary worked various jobs during WWII until meeting her husband at a local dance and marrying him 3 months later in 1946. They had their first children Nick, Mary Jo, Jeanne, Mary, and Matthew in their home state of Iowa, then moved to Stockton, CA in 1960 where they welcomed into their family their youngest sons Albert and Peter.
They spent the rest of their lives in Stockton raising their ever growing family totaling 7 children, 17 grandchildren, 27
great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Mary is
preceded in death by her brothers Paul, Ray, and Chuck,
husband, Gene, and children Mary, Matthew, and Jeanne.
Mary built her legacy on the tenants of community, kindness,
empathy, and, above all, family. As a dedicated caretaker to her
husband, children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, Mary
created unforgettable experiences full of laughter, love, and
incredible wit veiled in endless jokes and stories. Though we are sad to have to say goodbye to the both cornerstones of our
family, and our namesake, we are happy to have just known and loved both Gene and Mary. Nick, Albert, and Pete Smith, Sons; MaryJo Cowan, Daughter; 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 1 great-greatgrandchild. Celebration of Life:
Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 11:00am Waterloo Gun & Bocci Club 4343 Ashley Lane, Stockton, CA.
Published in The Record on Apr. 9, 2019