|
|
Mary Dearborn
July 27, 1928 - February 11, 2019
Mary was born July 27, 1928 in Marshalltown, Iowa. Her parents were George and Verona Paul, who preceded her in death. Mary was the middle child of the seven. 4 sisters and 2
brothers, all whom precede her in death.
Mary was married in 1946 to Walter Baker. They had two daughters, Bonnie (who passed in 1995) and Debbie and her husband Joel Castro who live in Ripon. She and Walter divorced in 1966 and three years later she married Ralph Dearborn. Ralph died in 2005. She has
4 step-sons in Oregon, Tom (Fran), David, Richard (Nancy) and Rennie. She was called Grandma by 3 grandchildren in California and 7 in Oregon, and many great grandchildren.
Mary was employed in SJ
County for 20 years, plus 2 years as a legal secretary,
when at that time she retired to care for her husband. She was a member of The Lodi 18 Hole Golf Club for 12 years.
Her hobbies were knitting,
crocheting, and reading as well as being a volunteer at Doctor's Hospital in Modesto. Mary will privately be buried next to her husband Ralph and her
daughter Bonnie at Burwood Cemetery in Escalon on March 2nd at 12pm. Donations may be made to Hospice of Modesto. For condolences to her family, please visit her online guestbook at www.deeganfuneralchapels.com
Published in The Record on Feb. 23, 2019