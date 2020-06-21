Mary E. Hanes Feb. 16, 1923 - June 13, 2020 Mary E. Hanes born February 16, 1923, passed away peacefully June 13, 2020. She was born in Schaal, Arkansas. She moved her family to Stockton in 1948 and resided in the Sharps Lane community. She retired after working over 35 years in the house keeping industry and continued to enjoy her gardening up until her passing. She is survived by daughter, Mary Armstrong of Sacramento, and sons, Victor and Rudolph Hanes of Stockton, CA. Viewing will be Monday, June 22, 2020 1:00pm til 5:00pm, and Homegoing celebration will be Tuesday, June 23, 2020 11:00am at Cunningham Funeral Home 425 E. Harding Way, Stockton.