Mary Elizabeth Even (Morenzoni) Oct. 8, 1938 - Aug. 26, 2020 Mary Elizabeth Even (Morenzoni) passed away on August 26, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ at the age of 81. Mary was born on October 8, 1938 in Stockton, CA to Fredrick Morenzoni and Elizabeth Lonsdale. Mary's early years were spent in Stockton and was a graduate of St. Mary's High School. She was married to Jimmie Lawley for 13 years and had three children, Chris, Gail, and Jeff. She was a proud single mother for seven years while working for the California Department of Transportation. In 1975, she married Tom Nevin and they established Nevin Insurance Agency in Paradise, CA. Mary was active in her community serving as manager of Paradise Chamber of Commerce and won Citizen of the Year. Husband Tom died in 1981 and Mary continued her leadership of the agency and eventually partnered with Norm Witt to establish Nevin & Witt Insurance before her retirement and marriage to Eugene Even. Mary and Eugene spent many great years together traveling the world, hosting friends and family, and being devoted grand-parents. Mary was always adventurous and enjoyed traveling and trying new things. She had many adventures from motorcycling across the US to riding sled dogs in Alaska. She was active in her church, St. Thomas More in Paradise and alumni network of St. Mary's in Stockton. She was a patron of the arts and was a supporter of the Music Circus in Sacramento. Mary was an avid runner and tennis player. She enjoyed musicals, number puzzles, and always learning something new. Mary is survived by her sons (Chris and Jeff), 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by husband (Eugene), parents (Fredrick and Elizabeth), brother (Mike), husband (Tom) and daughter (Gail). A funeral is scheduled for September 8 at 11 am at Stockton Rural Cemetery. Due to current guidelines only close family and friends are able to attend. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Music Circus at broadwaysacramento.com
.