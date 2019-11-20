|
Mary Ellen (Hanson) Zawilla Nov. 10, 1927 - Nov. 6, 2019 Mary was born November 10, 1927 in Nebraska to Alfred Lief Hanson and Neta Fern Hanson, who also had two older sons, Eugene and Robert. Encouraged and supported by her father, Mary attended college at UC Berkeley/UC San Francisco where she became one of the first women to receive a Bachelors degree in Nursing. Her nursing school friends have told riotous stories about their training, but Mary always claimed (in front of her children) that the stories were completely untrue. A Public Health Nurse early in her career, she later specialized in Obstetrical Nursing and taught Lamaze classes for four decades. She worked at Dameron, St. Joseph's and County Hospitals in Stockton. She was determined to improve nursing practices and obstetrical options for women and she had a significant positive impact on her patients, fellow nurses and hospital administrators. Mary raised five children and made many dear, lifelong friends. Music was important to her. She was a loyal patron of the Stockton Symphony and Stockton Chorale and attended the Bear Valley music festival every fall for many years. She played the piano as her small children fell asleep and she sang in a church choir for many years. She was wonderfully creative and made art as well as the best apple pies anywhere. As a young adult, she was a camp counselor and developed a love of mountains. Throughout her life, she drove to the Sierras for hikes and long weekends at her cabin. Sadly, Mary's eldest daughter, Deborah Christine (Tinkle) Gregg, preceded her in death as did her husband, Alfred Zawilla. Three daughters, Theresa Tinkle, Susan Jovan (Tinkle) Ollis and Jennifer (Zawilla) Barnes and one son, Frank Edward Zawilla survive her. She is also survived by a granddaughter, Christine Lynn (Gregg) Little and grandson, Jason Barnes; four great- granddaughters, Samantha and Tabitha Little and Taylor and Emma Barnes and one great-grandson, Nick DeAnda. Mary Ellen lived a long and full life and her family is grateful for the time they had with her. A Memorial Service will be held for Mary Ellen on Saturday, December 7th at 1PM at O'Connor Woods retirement community in Stockton.
Published in The Record on Nov. 20, 2019