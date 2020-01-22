|
Mary Huerta 1944 - 2020 Mary Huerta was born to Frank and Lucy Gomez, on July 4, 1944, along with her twin brother Pete, in Brawley, CA. She married her husband, Paul Huerta Sr., in 1961. She attended Edison High School but later graduated from Stockton Adult Education School. Mary worked for canneries Cal Can and Tri-Valley Growers for over 30 years. Mary also worked for Stockton Unified as a teacher's aide for many years at various schools. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Lucy; and her sister, Connie Gomez. She is survived by her husband, Paul Huerta Sr.; her children, Paul Huerta Jr. and Jacki (Mickey) Montijo; her grandchildren, Julian Huerta, Arielle Montijo, Daniel Montijo and Micheal Montijo. She is also survived by her siblings, Pete Gomez, Frank Gomez Jr., Johnny Gomez (Angie), Guadalupe Zuckerman, and Ray Gomez (Carolina); along with numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren. A Rosary will be held January 23, 2020 at 6pm at St. George Church, 120 W. 5th St., with viewing beginning at 5 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on January 24, 2020 at 1 pm at St. George. Donations can be made in honor of Mary to Hospice of San Joaquin. We extend our deepest appreciation and gratitude for their work in aiding and caring for Mary in her last weeks.
Published in The Record on Jan. 22, 2020