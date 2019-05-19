Home

Mary Jane (Lee) Stout

Mary Jane (Lee) Stout
Mary Jane (Lee) Stout

April 11, 1939 - February 22, 2019

Mary Jane passed on to her eternal home on February 22nd at her home in Yuma, Arizona. She was the youngest of three children, the baby daughter of the late Robert Jackson Lee and Elsie Hare Lee. She was born and raised in Clewiston, Florida. She went on to

Business School in Miami

Florida where she met the love of her life, her husband, Robert (R.C.) Stout of Kansas City,

Missouri. He chose a life of

military service so they traveled

extensively.

She is survived by her husband and her four children: Michaela Stout Kennedy (Don); Wendy Stout Miles (Fred); Leslie Stout McHaney (Edwin); and Robert (Bo) Stout (Kari) and nine

grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her

parents, sister and brother. In lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation to Hospice or in her name. There will be a Celebration Of Life Ceremony on Saturday, June 1st, 2019 at Horizon

Christian Fellowship Church at 10702 Lower Sacramento Rd. Stockton, Ca 95210

209-478-4789 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Record on May 19, 2019
