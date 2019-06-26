Home

Mary Jo (Josephine) Siemon

June 27, 1931 - January 29, 2019

Mary Jo (Josephine) Siemon, aka Dr. Mary, was born in Santa Barbara, CA, on June 27, 1931. Shortly thereafter, her parents, Joseph Harry Siemon and

Marguerite (ne: Matteson) Siemon, and older brother, John, moved to Bakersfield, where she graduated from high school. Dr. Mary earned Doctor of Osteopathy and Medical

Doctor degrees and practiced medicine in Stockton and

Bakersfield. Following her

retirement, she traveled

extensively. Mary died in

Stockton on January 29, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, June 27, 11 A.M., at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 306 E. Clay Street, Stockton, where she had been a member for many years.

Memorial gifts may be made

St. Mark's UMC or Heifer

Project.
Published in The Record on June 26, 2019
