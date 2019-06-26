|
|
Mary Jo (Josephine) Siemon
June 27, 1931 - January 29, 2019
Mary Jo (Josephine) Siemon, aka Dr. Mary, was born in Santa Barbara, CA, on June 27, 1931. Shortly thereafter, her parents, Joseph Harry Siemon and
Marguerite (ne: Matteson) Siemon, and older brother, John, moved to Bakersfield, where she graduated from high school. Dr. Mary earned Doctor of Osteopathy and Medical
Doctor degrees and practiced medicine in Stockton and
Bakersfield. Following her
retirement, she traveled
extensively. Mary died in
Stockton on January 29, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, June 27, 11 A.M., at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 306 E. Clay Street, Stockton, where she had been a member for many years.
Memorial gifts may be made
St. Mark's UMC or Heifer
Project.
Published in The Record on June 26, 2019