|
|
Mary Lee Williams June 4, 1944 - Oct. 8, 2019 On Tuesday, October 8, 2019 Mary Lee Williams, beloved mother of Marcus C. Williams, passed away at the age of 75 of a heart attack at St. Joseph's Medical Center in Stockton, CA. Mary was born on June 4, 1944 in Rayville, LA. Mary Williams worked as a 7th grade Social Studies teacher at John Marshall Middle School (Stockton Unified School District) for over 35 years. The funeral service for Mary Williams will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Vineyard Chapel located on the grounds of Cherokee Memorial Park, HWY 99 and Harney Lane in Lodi, CA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the March of Dimes or . For additional information, please see the Cherokee Memorial Park Website.
Published in The Record from Oct. 20 to Oct. 24, 2019