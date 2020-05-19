|
|
Mary LoSchiavo Walker June 10,1928 - April 29, 2020 Mary LoSchiavo Walker passed away April 29, 2020 from cancer in Lodi, CA at the age of 91. She was born June 10, 1928 in Mishawaka, IN, to Italian immigrant parents, Norina Frucci and Antonio LoSchiavo, the 2nd of 6 children. The family moved to Stockton, CA in the1930's where she attended a one room schoolhouse and then graduated from Escalon High School. She attended Stockton Junior College and was attending the Highland Hospital Nursing program in Oakland when she met and married David Walker, her husband of 71 years. They started married life in Salinas and soon moved to Palo Alto. After 18 years and 4 children, she returned to school to fulfill her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse. She started her nursing career at El Camino Hospital and continued nursing even when the family moved in 1971 to Amador County to run a family business at Ham's Station. In 1979, Mary moved to Pine Grove where she and her husband lived for 40 years. All the while, she continued her nursing career working at Amador County Hospital, Kit Carson Convalescence Home, and as a Hospice nurse. She raised 4 children, was a wonderful cook, and loved to paint. Wherever she lived her bible study group and her faith were an important part of her life. She is survived by her Husband, David Walker, her children, Kathy (Sergio), Patty (Rich), David (Jo) and Donald (Diane); 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. There will be a Memorial Service at Sutter Creek Church of the Nazarene. The date yet to be determined. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the guest book.
Published in The Record on May 19, 2020