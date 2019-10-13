|
Mary Lou Okura Sept. 12,1942 - Sept. 30,2019 Mary Lou Okura, 77, passed away Monday, Sept. 30th in her home surrounded by her family. Born to the late Louis and Mercedes Garcia in French Camp, California. She resided the remainder of her life in Stockton. She was a kind hearted person who displayed unconditional love to anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. Even during her moments of discomfort she always had the well-being of her friends and family in her heart. She fought a long time to stay with us. We have been so fortunate to have her in our lives as long as we did. Beloved wife to Frank Okura of 52 years. The loving mother of Kelly (Andrew) Armendarez, Michelle Okura, Lisa (Jerry) Okura and the late, Frankie Guerra. Sister of Evelyn (Marshall) Diaz, Conchita (Robert) Pezzi, Sally (Michael) Middleton, Arthur (Christine) Garcia, Mario Garcia and the late Jane Seica. Loving grandmother of five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is survived by many other family and friends which she held near and dear to her heart. Family and friends are welcomed to join us for her services. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 14th from 3 PM - 6 PM, Rosary from 6 PM - 8 PM; with the Funeral service on Tuesday, October 15th at 10 AM; all services to be held in the Vineyard Chapel, 14165 Beckman Rd, Lodi, CA 95240. Burial to follow at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery, 719 E. Harding Way, Stockton, CA 95204.
Published in The Record on Oct. 13, 2019