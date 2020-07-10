Mary Louise Flores Sept. 27, 1948 - June 30, 2020 Mary Louise Flores, 71, entered into the presence of the Lord Tuesday, June 30th, 2020. She was born in San Antonio, Texas, but spent most of her adult life in Stockton, California. Mary Lou was born on September 27, 1948, in San Antonio, Texas, the sixth child of eight children, to Reverend Ventura (Ben) Salazar Flores, and Mary Lerma Flores, and flourished in her role as a "preacher's kid dedicated to acts of service." She graduated from Franklin High School in Stockton in 1967 and then immediately went to beauty college getting her cosmetology license in 1968. Within a year, Mary Lou went to back to school and received her license as a cosmetology instructor in 1969. She was ultimately able to open her own hair salon, utilizing her skills as both a beautician and instructor. Mary Lou never married and always dreamed of traveling. When the opportunity arose in the 1970's, she accepted an offer of employment as a Survey Specialist with the Research Triangle Institute, a nonprofit organization out of North Carolina. In this position Mary Lou conducted social science research studies for the Federal Government to determine the effectiveness of Medi-Cal/Medicare programs, as well as the effectiveness of programs aimed at farmworkers and other groups. This position took Mary Lou to 45 of the 50 states, traveling for up to 30 days at a time, and meeting thousands of people along the way. She received numerous awards and was acknowledged for her diligence and commitment to excellence. From 1979 through 1995 she worked for the federal AmeriCorps program as a Pesticide Instructor rising to the role of Sectional Youth Director. From 1998 until 2008, Mary Lou worked for the non-profit organization California Human Development out of Santa Rosa. This organization worked primarily with low income residents and farmworkers. Mary Lou used her knowledge of community resources and bilingual Spanish/English skills to create bridges to provide opportunities for others. Mary Lou's accomplishments were not limited to her work life. In 1983, she achieved another one of her dreams by becoming an ordained minister with the Assembly of God church. Mary Lou was an Associate Youth Pastor at the Pentecostal Church of God in Stockton. In 2009, she completed another life-long dream by earning her Associate of Arts degree in Liberal Arts, at the age of 51. Mary Lou believed you are never to old to achieve your dreams if you trust in yourself, believe in others, and believe in yourself. In 1994, when her father passed away, Mary Lou moved back home to be close to her mom. Together they forged a new life and shared new dreams In 2007, her mom and roommate of 13 years passed away, leaving a giant void in her life. Although heartbroken, Mary Lou would continue to help others acting as a mentor and a friend. She always believed helping others was the best way of healing her own pain. In 2010, Mary Lou was diagnosed with a serious liver condition. Although the prognosis looked grim, she accepted this condition as yet another challenge. She reshaped her diet and her lifestyle so that she could continue to fulfill her roles as sister, aunt, friend and community volunteer. Mary Lou shared the last decade of her life with her dog Buddy. He was her constant companion and friend. Buddy was always by her side, especially when she wasn't feeling well. He brought her joy, happiness and unconditional love. Mary Lou's life focus was always about teaching self-sufficiency, being an advocate for human rights and helping people achieve their goals. She ascribed to the adage that rather than to give a person a fish, it was better to teach them skills that they could use throughout their life. Her devotion to her friends and family was evident by the mottos she lived by, "Home is where the family gathers." that that one should always "Keep trying. Keep moving. Keep inspiring. Keep helping. Keep believing. Keep dreaming. Keep hoping. Keep loving," and to always remember that "You've got this." She was amazing. She will be missed. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her father, Rev. Ben S. Flores, her mother, Mary Lerma Flores, and her brother, Rev. Ben Flores, Jr. She is survived by her siblings Alfred Flores, David Flores (wife Valerie), Daniel Flores (wife Mickie), Virginia Martinez (husband Richard), Edward Flores and Ruth Garcia (husband Frank). Mary Lou was also blessed with over 30 nieces and nephews as well as grandnieces and nephews, and many lifelong friends and co-workers who soon became extended family members. Services for Mary Lou will be private and she will be laid to rest next to her parents at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery in Lodi, California. In lieu of memorials and flowers, Mary Lou would prefer you share your time and talents performing acts of kindness for strangers or those in need.