|
|
Mary Louise (MacPherson) Taylor
Mary was born in Copper Lake, Nova Scotia, near Loch Haber and Antigonish, to the late Jessie (Sears) and James MacPherson. She was pre-deceased by brother John William Bernard MacPherson, 5 Sears cousins, step-brother Richard Brine, brother-in-law Eddie (Jackie) Taylor, sister-in-law Eva (Marc)
Taylor Polz, and her beloved husband of over 60 years, Tommy Taylor.
Mary is survived by step-sister Sally (Paul) Reed, children Pam Taylor, Jim Taylor (Gwen), Susan Garcia (Alex), and Dean Taylor; grandchildren Dani Heyward, Stacie Mandaguit, Mikki Koepp, Zach Taylor (Tonya), Samantha Good, Devin Hogue (Daniel) and Thomas Taylor; great grandchildren Brienna Crimmins, Lexie Heyward, Marlie Mandaguit, Jordan, Felicity and Savannah Taylor, Keelie, Laney and Aaron Koepp, Cayden, Zoe and Laila Good, Madalyn, Everett and Lucy Hogue; great-great grandchildren Aaman Barron III and Soren Loyd.
After her father died Mary immigrated to the US with her mother and brother to live with her uncle, the late Judge Tom Sears (Lollie), and his family in Rail Road Flat. She met Tommy In the 1st grade at Eureka School there. She graduated from Holy Names H.S. ('38) and College of the Holy Names ('42) in Oakland. During WWII she volunteered giving USO dances for servicemen. She taught school and married Tommy in St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Oakland February 24, 1945. They soon returned to Rail Road Flat to begin Tommy's career as a logging contractor & Mary's career as a full-time wife, mother, domestic goddess, chauffeur, bookkeeper, parts & tires runner.
The growing family spent most of the school year in Stockton so her kids could go to Catholic school, then back to Rail Road when school was out. They lived in Sonora in the 1960s, for a few years in the Redding area, then returned home to Rail Road. They donated use of their property for Taylor Park. In retirement, Mary volunteered in the Rail Road Flat Community Club, Taylor Park, Rail Road Flat Elementary and Our Lady of Fatima in West Point. She played piano, golfed, and enjoyed Bingo and cards, especially bridge. She loved her Oakland Athletics and Raiders. Mary's biggest joy in life was her family - husband and kids always came first. Her strong Catholic faith and education were evident in the positive, cheerful, loving, gracious and beautiful lady we knew and loved.
Services all at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 162 Church Hill, San Andreas on Monday April 15. Rosary 9:30am, Funeral Mass 10:00am, followed by a Celebration of Life luncheon at the church hall. Private family burial at Independence Cemetery in Rail Road Flat. In lieu of flowers, Mary would be honored by donations to: Friends Of Rail Road Flat School, c/o Calaveras Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1436, Angels Camp CA 95222; or Friends of the Calaveras County Library, P. O. Box 1552, San Andreas CA 95249.
Published in The Record on Apr. 12, 2019