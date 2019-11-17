|
|
Mary M. Stallworth March 31,1924 - Nov 12, 2019 Stockton has lost a valuable long-term resident, Mary Magdalene Stallworth, widow of the late Bishop Lewis D. Stallworth, Sr. Mary M. Stallworth, at the age of 95, died peacefully at 8:00 AM on November 12, 2019 while surrounded by her children and loved ones. Mary was born March 31, 1924 in Jackson, Mississippi. She leaves to mourn her loss, 12 children; over 200 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. All are invited to attend her Celebration of Life on Wednesday, November 20th, 7:00 PM at Greater Christ Temple, 8800 Thornton Rd., Stockton, CA 95209. Also, on Thursday, November 21st, 10:00 AM at Progressive Community Church 2820 S. B St., Stockton, CA 95206.
Published in The Record on Nov. 17, 2019