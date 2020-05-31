Mary Margaret (Garcia) Valverde
Mary Margaret (Garcia) Valverde May 26, 1940 - May 26, 2020 Mary Margaret (Garcia) Valverde, passed in Stockton, on her 80th birthday May 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, Joseph Valverde, Sr. devoted husband of 56 years, their three children Sonia Valverde-Strong (Scott Strong d. 2010), Joseph Valverde, Jr. (Priscila), Monique Valverde and her only grandchild Racine Strong. Born in French Camp on May 26, 1940, a life-long resident of Stockton, Margaret was the youngest daughter of Louis and Ruth Garcia, Sr. and attended Edison High School. She met the love of her life Joe Valverde, Sr. at a friend's wedding. Joe, a cousin to her friend, fell in love with Margaret's beautiful smile, kind spirit and genuine heart. They married on August 10, 1963 and she dedicated her life to being an incredible wife and mother. Margaret loved traveling the world on Princess Cruises, going to SF Giant's games, gardening in her yard, watching HGTV and shopping with her girls. She was happiest when sharing in the lives of her beloved children and adored granddaughter. Margaret could always be found in the stands or audience watching her children playing ball or dancing and later listening to her beautiful granddaughter singing or acting. What Margaret loved most was taking care of and "hanging" with her family. She could light up any room and had a way of making everyone feel special. Her lighthearted, silly and loving personality made her everyone's favorite "Auntie Margaret," sister and friend. She will be greatly missed by everyone who was fortunate enough to be graced by her presence, yet she will live on through each of them. The family would like to thank her dear caregiver Annie who helped provide Margaret with a meaningful quality of life for the last 18 months. Because of the current world situation a Celebration of Life for Margaret will take place at a time when circumstances allow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your favorite charity in Margaret's honor. Casa Bonita Funeral Home


Published in The Record on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
