Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeYoung Memorial Chapel
601 N CALIFORNIA ST
Stockton, CA 95202
(209) 466-8075
For more information about
Mary Nicholls
View Funeral Home Obituary

Mary "Joan" Nicholls

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary "Joan" Nicholls Obituary
Mary "Joan" Nicholls

Apr. 14, 1933 - Apr. 5, 2019

Mary "Joan" Nicholls died

peacefully on April 5, 2019 in

Sacramento, CA. She was born on April 14, 1933 to the late

Leonard and Mary Richards in Stockton, CA, Joan is preceded in death by her husband George Pitzer, brother Leonard Richards, and first husband

Patrick Nicholls.

Joan is survived by her children Patti (Kevin), Steven (Juliet),

Diana (Manuel), Suzie (Mark), nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and her beloved dog Lucy.

Joan worked many years in

insurance and state

government. A social butterfly, Joan loved her neighbors and friends at Jazzercise and Zumba classes as well as local stores where everyone knew her by name. She also loved watching Tiger Woods play golf and we believe she helped him with his recent Masters victory.

Services will be held at DeYoung Memorial Chapel,

601 N. California St. Stockton, CA on April 22, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment will follow at

San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery, 719 E. Harding Way. Her family will host a celebration of her life in Sacramento at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the SPCA.
Published in The Record on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now