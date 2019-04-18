|
|
Mary "Joan" Nicholls
Apr. 14, 1933 - Apr. 5, 2019
Mary "Joan" Nicholls died
peacefully on April 5, 2019 in
Sacramento, CA. She was born on April 14, 1933 to the late
Leonard and Mary Richards in Stockton, CA, Joan is preceded in death by her husband George Pitzer, brother Leonard Richards, and first husband
Patrick Nicholls.
Joan is survived by her children Patti (Kevin), Steven (Juliet),
Diana (Manuel), Suzie (Mark), nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and her beloved dog Lucy.
Joan worked many years in
insurance and state
government. A social butterfly, Joan loved her neighbors and friends at Jazzercise and Zumba classes as well as local stores where everyone knew her by name. She also loved watching Tiger Woods play golf and we believe she helped him with his recent Masters victory.
Services will be held at DeYoung Memorial Chapel,
601 N. California St. Stockton, CA on April 22, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment will follow at
San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery, 719 E. Harding Way. Her family will host a celebration of her life in Sacramento at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the SPCA.
Published in The Record on Apr. 18, 2019