Mary Phelan Brierly February 25, 1930 - March 6, 2020 Mary Brierly passed away surrounded by her family. She was a lifelong resident of Stockton. Born in Portland, Oregon, the daughter of James Mason Dillard and Mary Louise Wisecarver Dillard, she moved to Stockton as a young girl. Mary attended St. Agnes Academy and graduated from St. Mary's High School. Following a year at Dominican College in San Rafael, she transferred to College of the Pacific. She married Talbot Parker Kendall, Jr. and they had three children. Later, she returned to University of the Pacific, earning her Bachelor of Arts as well as Masters of Arts in International Affairs. Mary was very proud of her long teaching career, focused on the Spanish language, at Daniel Webster, Amos Alonzo Stagg and Edison High Schools. While teaching, she founded and operated her own business, Table Treasures, a National China and silver replacement company. Mary traveled extensively in Mexico, Central America and, after retiring, to many countries throughout the world. Mary became a docent at the Haggin Museum following her retirement from teaching. She was a member of the San Joaquin Genealogical Society and the Ladies Auxiliary to the California Pioneers. She also enjoyed weekly bridge games with friends. Mary was preceeded in death by her husband, William Brierly, and prior to that, Louis Delucchi, beloved step-father of her children. She is survived by her sister, Susan Marquez of Santa Fe, New Mexico and her brother, William Dillard (Debbie) of Orlando, Florida. She is also survived by her children, Stephanie Glide Kendall Keeney (Robert), Rebecca Kendall Bolt (Paul) and William Talbot Kendall (Patricia). Mary is also survived by seven grandchildren, James Thaddeus Moore, IV (Katharine), Talbot Kendall Moore (Vittoria), Karl Erich Bolt (Maggie), Kendall Matthew Bolt (Madison), Richard Dean Pearson, Jr., Talbot Parker Kendall and Colleen Elizabeth Kendall, and four great grandchildren, Olivia Sofia Moore, Hudson James Bolt, Britton Walker Bolt and Marlowe Mae Bolt. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Contributions in her memory to the Haggin Museum would be very appreciated.
Published in The Record from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020