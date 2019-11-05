|
|
Mary R. Ortega Dec. 27, 1943 Oct. 29, 2019 Mary Ortega was a beloved mother, wife, grandmother and special friend to many. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family after a courageous battle with leukemia, at the age of 75. Mary graduated from Franklin High School and received her AA degree from San Joaquin Delta College. She retired from the California State Teachers' Retirement System, 12 years ago. Mary was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Gertrude's Church. Mary loved her family. She enjoyed traditions and loved to dance. Mary was an avid Bingo player. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Carmen Mejia and brother, John Sanchez. She is survived by her loving husband, Louie Ortega of 30 years; her only beloved son, Willy (Lisa) Paez; granddaughter, Alyssa Paez-Bennett; grandson, William Paez. Viewing: Wed., Nov.6th at Chapel of the Palms from 12PM - 6PM. Rosary: Wed., Nov. 6th, 6PM at Chapel of the Palms, 303 S. California St. Mass: Thurs., Nov. 7th, 10AM at St. Gertrude's Church, 1663 E. Main St. Committal: San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery Reception: St. Gertrude's Gym.
Published in The Record on Nov. 5, 2019