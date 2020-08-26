Mary Sue Wedegaertner June 16, 1937 - August 17, 2020 Mary Sue Wedegaertner was born in Bloomington, Illinois, to parents Russell Whittinghill and Mary Ruth (Denmark) Whittinghill. She moved to California in 1944, and since 1963 had resided in Stockton where she died at age 83. She is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Donald K. Wedegaertner; two sons and daughters-in-law, Craig and Suzan Wedegaertner of Stockton and Philip Wedegaertner and Jane Fries of Philadelphia, PA; grandchildren Helen and Sam Wedegaertner; as well as several cousins. She is predeceased by brothers David and Dennis Jones, father Russell Whittinghill, mother Mary Jones, and stepfather Joseph Jones. Mary deeply treasured the many friends she had over the years and was a much loved and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend and will be greatly missed. She enjoyed visiting with friends in her book club, bridge group, gourmet group, and various church groups. Her love of cards, puzzles, and Scrabble made for many enjoyable times with her family. Mary was an active member of Holy Cross United Methodist Church for over 50 years and served in a variety of leadership roles. She helped set-up the revised Tully Knowles School Library and later worked for a period of time at the Stockton City Library. She was also a medical trans-criptionist for Dr. Audrey Reynolds. For a number of years, she was a docent at the San Joaquin County Historical Museum. Following her graduation from UOP in 1980, she worked with UOP professors on an "Immigrant Women in Stockton" oral history project. She also worked in the office of a Mental Health group in Lodi, CA. Following that, she was employed by UOP and the Bank of Stockton to work on the Leonard Covello photographic collection. She was a member of the Board of Directors of the San Joaquin County Storytellers Guild and spent many years volunteering at the Friends of the Library Bookstore. She and Don enjoyed many travel adventures in the US, including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as trips to Canada, France, Portugal, Italy, and mission trips to Mexico and the Caribbean. Burial will be private. A memorial service will be planned for the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be sent to Holy Cross United Methodist Church, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, the S. J. County Historical Society, or a charity of your choice
.