Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeYoung Memorial Chapel
601 N CALIFORNIA ST
Stockton, CA 95202
(209) 466-8075
For more information about
MaryAnn Torell
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
DeYoung Memorial Chapel
601 N CALIFORNIA ST
Stockton, CA 95202
View Map

MaryAnn Torell


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MaryAnn Torell Obituary
MaryAnn Torell

Mar 2, 1948 - May 20, 2019

MaryAnn Torell passed away peacefully and pain free on May 20th. After battling Multiple Sclerosis for over 25 years, the side effects related to her pain management and complications from pneumonia ended her fight. She was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Miriam Scriven, her husband Vernon Torell and brother in law Eugene Torell. As owner of the Californian Clothiers on Pacific Avenue she assisted countless customers look their best until she was no longer able work in the store. At that point she turned to her amazing

seamstress skills and created costumes for the St. Mary's High School theater group and did thousands of alterations for family and friends. She is

survived by her two children Elaine Melby (Dan) and Kevin Torell (Erin), four grandchildren, Bella, Abigail, George and Theodor and her siblings

Michael Scriven (Julia), Bill Scriven (Karry) and Ellen Scriven.

A Memorial Service will be held at DeYoung Memorial Chapel on Friday May 31st at 10am. In lieu of flowers please make a

donation to .
Published in The Record on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now