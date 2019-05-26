|
MaryAnn Torell
Mar 2, 1948 - May 20, 2019
MaryAnn Torell passed away peacefully and pain free on May 20th. After battling Multiple Sclerosis for over 25 years, the side effects related to her pain management and complications from pneumonia ended her fight. She was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Miriam Scriven, her husband Vernon Torell and brother in law Eugene Torell. As owner of the Californian Clothiers on Pacific Avenue she assisted countless customers look their best until she was no longer able work in the store. At that point she turned to her amazing
seamstress skills and created costumes for the St. Mary's High School theater group and did thousands of alterations for family and friends. She is
survived by her two children Elaine Melby (Dan) and Kevin Torell (Erin), four grandchildren, Bella, Abigail, George and Theodor and her siblings
Michael Scriven (Julia), Bill Scriven (Karry) and Ellen Scriven.
A Memorial Service will be held at DeYoung Memorial Chapel on Friday May 31st at 10am. In lieu of flowers please make a
donation to .
Published in The Record on May 26, 2019