Home

POWERED BY

Services
Casa Bonita Funeral Home
2500 Cemetery Ln
Stockton, CA 95205
(209) 942-2500
Viewing
Thursday, May 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Casa Bonita Funeral Home
2500 Cemetery Ln
Stockton, CA 95205
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Cathedral Of Annunciation
400 W. Rose St
Stockton, CA
View Map

Maryrose Boscoe


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maryrose Boscoe Obituary
Maryrose Boscoe

June 14, 1920 May 16, 2019

Mrs. Maryrose Boscoe was born in San Francisco, CA, on June 14, 1920 to the late Tillane

Josephine Chinn and the late Bolling Robertson Chinn. She is predeceased by her late

husband, Donald D. Boscoe and by her siblings, Robert Chinn, Constance Chinn and Thomas Chinn, as well as her step

mother Dora Francis Chinn.

Maryrose graduated from The University of the Pacific with a BA degree and later a Master's

Degree in Education. She taught kindergarten at Victory School for her entire career and

retired in 1994 at age 74. Maryrose was warm and

outgoing and enjoyed the

company of many lifelong friends. She traveled extensively for pleasure and educational purposes and was instrumental in the raising of her grandsons.

She is survived by her son Lance R. Dozier (Laurie) and her grandsons Alexander Dozier and Dominic Dozier. The family thanks the caregivers at Laurel Pointe and Hospice of San

Joaquin for their compassionate care. Viewing will be on

Thursday May 23, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Casa

Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday May 24, 2019 at 10:00 am at Cathedral Of Annunciation, 400 W. Rose

St., Stockton, CA. Burial will be private. Donations can be made to Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Avenue,

Stockton, CA.
logo

Published in The Record on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries