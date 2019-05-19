|
|
Maryrose Boscoe
June 14, 1920 May 16, 2019
Mrs. Maryrose Boscoe was born in San Francisco, CA, on June 14, 1920 to the late Tillane
Josephine Chinn and the late Bolling Robertson Chinn. She is predeceased by her late
husband, Donald D. Boscoe and by her siblings, Robert Chinn, Constance Chinn and Thomas Chinn, as well as her step
mother Dora Francis Chinn.
Maryrose graduated from The University of the Pacific with a BA degree and later a Master's
Degree in Education. She taught kindergarten at Victory School for her entire career and
retired in 1994 at age 74. Maryrose was warm and
outgoing and enjoyed the
company of many lifelong friends. She traveled extensively for pleasure and educational purposes and was instrumental in the raising of her grandsons.
She is survived by her son Lance R. Dozier (Laurie) and her grandsons Alexander Dozier and Dominic Dozier. The family thanks the caregivers at Laurel Pointe and Hospice of San
Joaquin for their compassionate care. Viewing will be on
Thursday May 23, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Casa
Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday May 24, 2019 at 10:00 am at Cathedral Of Annunciation, 400 W. Rose
St., Stockton, CA. Burial will be private. Donations can be made to Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Avenue,
Stockton, CA.
Published in The Record on May 19, 2019