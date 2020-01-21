Home

Masae May Matsuno May 13, 1921 - Jan. 5, 2020 Masae May Matsuno passed away on Jan. 5, 2020 in Stockton, CA. Masae was born on May 13, 1921 to the late Kazue and Kuni Fukumoto in Stockton, CA. She was one of thirteen children. She attended school in Acampo, Lodi, CA and Hiroshima Japan. She enjoyed family gatherings, gardening, crafts, sewing and traveling. She sewed most of her own clothes and for the rest of her family. She also sewed aprons and happi coats for the Stockton Buddhist Church bazaars. Masae was married to her late husband Fred Matsuno for 49 years. She is survived by her two sons, Gary (late Akiko) and Henry (Debbie). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Keith (Yumi Kokubo) and Erik, Kiichi (Liz), Tomiko, Kimi and Reiko Duenas; eight great grandchildren; her brothers Mutso and Tom Fukumoto; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Private family services have already been held. You may express your condolences at www.cherokeememorial.com. In lieu of flowers/plants, donations may be made to: Stockton Buddhist Church 2820 Shimizu Drive, Stockton, CA or a .
Published in The Record on Jan. 21, 2020
