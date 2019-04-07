|
|
Masako T. Agari
Sept. 22, 1919 - March 20, 2019
Masako Agari, age 99, passed peacefully on March 20, 2019 at Hospice of San Joaquin. She was born on September 22, 1919 to Masataro and Masuye Tabuchi in Stockton, CA. She
attended Stockton High School and continued her education,
receiving her BA from U.C.
Berkeley in 1940. After college, she returned to Stockton to help her parents operate a dry goods store (M. Tabuchi Co.). By June of 1942, Masako and her family would be interned in Rohwer War Relocation Center, Rohwer, AK. She would return to
Stockton after the war.
Masako married Junsuke Agari. They were happily married for over 61 years. Masako was
preceded in death by her
husband Junsuke Agari, her brother George Shoji Tabuchi, and her sister Shigeko Sakai. She was the beloved mother to Tadashi Agari, Tomiko Varga, Atsushi Agari (Wendy), and Susumu Agari (Leng). She was the devoted grandmother to
Yukio Varga, Emerick Varga, Kimiko Agari, Kristi Agari and Kenji Agari.
Masako was interred at
San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery with her husband Junsuke on April 1, 2019 during a private family ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of San
Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Ave Stockton, CA 95204.
Published in The Record on Apr. 7, 2019