Mathew Arthur Fields
1990 - 2020
Mathew Arthur Fields August 26, 1990 - October 12, 2020 Mathew passed away on October 12, 2020 in Kennett, MO at the age of 30. He was born in Manteca, raised in Galt, CA and graduated from Galt High School in 2008. Mathew graduated from The Kitchen Academy in March 2009, Natomas, CA and continued on to work The Ryde Hotel and Wholey Ravioli in Galt. In 2014 he joined the United States Marine Corps where he served our Great Nation. Mathew also worked in maintenance at the "Happiest Place on Earth" and loved going to Disneyland. Mathew spent the last ten years residing in Imperial County where he attended Imperial Valley College studying to be a drug abuse and alcohol counselor. His favorite pastime was working with animals and rescuing strays. He is survived by his mother Jamie Clayton; father Mark Fields; sister Nikki Torres; Great-Grandmother Dixie Linebaugh; Grandparents Jim and Lana Mungle; Grandparents Ruben and Lucy Fields, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, lifelong friends and his pack of rescues, Chief, Chollie, Chuck, Chip and Jackie Chan. Mathew will be deeply missed. Services will take place on Thursday, October 22nd at 11:00 a.m.at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA. Interment to immediately follow at Cherokee Memorial, 14165 N. Beckman Road, Lodi, CA. Donations in Mat's honor can be made to the Villalobos Rescue Center, P.O. Box 771127, New Orleans, LA 70177, vrcpitbull.com.

Published in The Record on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Service
11:00 AM
Casa Bonita Funeral Home
OCT
22
Interment
Cherokee Memorial
Funeral services provided by
Casa Bonita Funeral Home
2500 Cemetery Ln
Stockton, CA 95205
(209) 942-2500
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 20, 2020
Meeting Matt was truly special to me. He was a wonderful young man. Too young to be gone so soon. He will always hold a special place in my heart. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this very difficult time.
Joni
Friend
