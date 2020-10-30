Mathew Arthur Fields

Mathew Arthur Fields entered this world kicking and screaming on August 26, 1990, and immediately stopped crying when he heard his father's voice. His sister couldn't wait to hold her little brother and they would travel side-by-side from then on. He lived a good, full life, which included putting up with a headstrong father. He became a chef, served our country, and rescued many furry animals. Our Savior called him home on October 12, 2020. We now celebrate a life here and eternally for Mathew. Please join us in a true celebration with scripture, song and memories on November 4, 2020, at 1 PM at Cherokee Memorial Park, Vineyard Chapel, in Lodi CA. If you are unable to attend, you can use the link below to watch the celebration live or at your convenience at a later time. No regrets!!??????

The service will be live streamed. To view the service either live or at a later time, text a request to (209)565-1244 for log-in instructions.



