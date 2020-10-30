1/
Mathew Arthur Fields
Mathew Arthur Fields
Mathew Arthur Fields entered this world kicking and screaming on August 26, 1990, and immediately stopped crying when he heard his father's voice. His sister couldn't wait to hold her little brother and they would travel side-by-side from then on. He lived a good, full life, which included putting up with a headstrong father. He became a chef, served our country, and rescued many furry animals. Our Savior called him home on October 12, 2020. We now celebrate a life here and eternally for Mathew. Please join us in a true celebration with scripture, song and memories on November 4, 2020, at 1 PM at Cherokee Memorial Park, Vineyard Chapel, in Lodi CA. If you are unable to attend, you can use the link below to watch the celebration live or at your convenience at a later time. No regrets!!??????
The service will be live streamed. To view the service either live or at a later time, text a request to (209)565-1244 for log-in instructions.

Published in The Record from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Service
11:00 AM
Casa Bonita Funeral Home
OCT
22
Interment
Cherokee Memorial
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
October 31, 2020
Our Condolences Go Out To Mathews Family. May God Bless Your Family During These Difficult Times.
Roy Morales Jr
Friend
October 22, 2020
Matt was always passionate about everything he did. He was a fellow veteran and a great friend who I had the honor to meet. Matt, you are going to truly be missed. Rest in Heaven, Rest in Peace. My deepest condolences to your family.
Ambrose Ramirez III
Friend
October 22, 2020
Matt was a fellow veteran and a good friend, he was passionate about everything he did. Rest in Heaven, Rest in Peace brother, you are going to be truly missed.
Ambrose Ramirez III
Friend
October 21, 2020
I am so sorry. Sending you love and light during this difficult time xo
Heather Duffy
Classmate
October 21, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Randy Beintema
October 21, 2020
Jamie, Nikki, to all the family. We are saddened by the news of hearing of Matt's passing. He was always so respectful with his warm smile. Prayers and strength during this difficult time. May He Rest in Eternal Paradise.
Julio & Maria Bracamonte
Friend
October 21, 2020
Mark and Jamie, my heart aches for your loss. I pray that memories, family, and friends will hold you up with love and support. May God watch over each of you and grant you peace.

Lori Bennett-Fields
Lori Bennett-Fields
Family
October 21, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kristy Johnston-Fields
October 20, 2020
Meeting Matt was truly special to me. He was a wonderful young man. Too young to be gone so soon. He will always hold a special place in my heart. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this very difficult time.
Joni
Friend
