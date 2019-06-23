Home

Maurice de Vries

Maurice Laurance de Vries
Maurice Laurance

de Vries

1946 - 2018

Laurance passed away on July 14, 2018 after a long illness with

prostate cancer. He was surrounded by his partner of forty-one years, Joshua Chen, two nieces, Linsey Ehle of Houston, Texas and Jeanette Fischer of Sag Harbor, New York, his nephew, Wesley Ehle of San Clemente, California, and a dear friend, Candy Mabry of Pacifica, California.

He leaves behind his sister, Phyllis de Vries and brother in law, Solon D. Webb of Portland Oregon as well as a great-niece,

Sarah Planeta, and four great-nephews, Gavin Planeta, Ethan Planeta, Lincoln Fischer, and Cade Fischer.

Laurance was born in Oroville, California and spent most of his growing up years in upstate New York in the town of Massena as well northern California, in the city of Stockton. After high school graduation, he attended the University of California, Davis, graduating with a degree in philosophy. He did graduate studies at

Pacific School of Religion. When he moved to San Francisco,

he worked as a sommelier for the Carnelian Room atop

San Francisco's Bank of America and eventually connected with various restaurant management positions, the Balboa Cafe in San Francisco and the Santa Fe Bar and Grill in Berkeley, as well as assisting in the opening and management of the famous Stars Restaurant. He also opened the Blackhawk Bar and Grill in Danville in the 80's when it was launched by the California Cafe. In 1995 he and a close friend opened up their own

restaurant in Oakland's City Center named Gertrude Stein - "meet you there." Herb Caen, in his SF Chronicle column,

dubbed it "the restaurant that put the 'There' into Oakland." When he retired from the food and wine industry, he worked as a business manager for The Magic Theater and Children's Day School, both in San Francisco.

A longtime resident of the Castro/Noe Valley neighborhood for nearly fifty years, Laurance was known for his gift of storytelling, a true raconteur, and had some fascinating stories to share.

He loved to share a fine bottle of wine with friends and family and set a beautiful table with his growing collection of china, silver, and crystal. His favorite shop in the city just happened to be Gumps. In the years that he knew good health and energy, there was never a better or more entertaining host. Laurance was passionate about his various dogs and cats, a vast array of music from opera to country music, and politics. He was a

lifetime avid reader. He gave generously to animal rights

organizations as well as the LGBT community.

At Laurance's request, his ashes were scattered under the

Golden Gate Bridge in mid-September of 2018. We have missed his gregarious spirit, his delightful memories and stories, and his generosity in sharing his love and knowledge of wine and music.
Published in The Record on June 23, 2019
