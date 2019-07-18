Home

Messinger Mortuaries
8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
(480) 502-3378
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM
Maurice Turner "Morie" Legare

Maurice Turner "Morie" Legare Obituary
Maurice "Morie" Turner Legare Mar. 20, 1933 - July 12, 2019 Maurice "Morie" Turner Legare, was the son of Rev. Maurice B.S. Legare, and Katherine Veronica (Turner) Legare. He was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, but lived in Stockton, California for his formative years. He is survived by his wife Ann and his four children, Marc, Lisa-Noelle, Danielle and Michael. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Trinity Presbyterian Church, Legare Chapel, Stockton, CA. Direct tributes to, Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary in Scottsdale, AZ website. Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary
Published in The Record on July 18, 2019
