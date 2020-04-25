|
Maxine Fabiola Saunders October 17, 1935 - March 20, 2020 Maxine Fabiola Saunders passed away peacefully with family by her side at the age of 84. She was born to the late Cecil and Teofila Herrera Mann in Santa Fe, New Mexico and raised in Stockton where she attended Stockton High. Maxine was preceded in death by her beloved daughter Linda Maragliano. She is survived by her sister Elsie Archuleta Hughes and her children David (Debbie) Hunt Sr, Debbie (Scot) Sinclair, Liz (Mike) Rios and Robert (Ying) Maragliano Sr. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren David Jr, Paul, Jason, Sarah, Melissa, Mandi and Robert Jr. Great grandchildren Brianna, Essie, Hannah, Dillion, Austin, Madeline, Journee, Darian, Bellame, Ayla and Ayreland. Great great grandchildren Olivia, Calvin and James. As well as a niece, nephew, and cousins too numerous to mention. Maxine resided at Via Pacifica Gardens in Aptos for the past 16 years, During that time, she took an active part in the community advocating for Lift Line and Meals on Wheels. In 2015 she was honored with the Meals on Wheels Sweetheart Award. She also employed her talents as a seamstress for Dress A Girl Around the World, a charity dear to her heart. Maxine had many great friends, with whom she shared her gifts for gardening, decorating, flower arranging, baking and sewing. Maxine was known for her larger than life personality. Her beauty, adventurous spirit, sense of humor, talents, love of family, strength and courage as a cancer warrior are all things to aspire to. Maxine will be in our hearts and forever missed. Her family and friends will cherish her legacy, memories and recipes for generations to come and always remember 'it's 5 o'clock somewhere'. Cheers! You may remember Maxine by contributing to Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Avenue, Stockton, CA 95204
Published in The Record from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020