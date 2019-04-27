Home

POWERED BY

Services
Casa Bonita Funeral Home
2500 Cemetery Ln
Stockton, CA 95205
(209) 942-2500
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Casa Bonita Funeral Home
2500 Cemetery Ln
Stockton, CA 95205
View Map

May Jean Logan


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
May Jean Logan Obituary
May Jean Logan

May 6, 1928 - April 22, 2019

May Jean Logan born in Stockton, CA on May 6, 2019 to Pietro and Lena Traverso passed away on April 22, 2019. May graduated from Stockton High School. She was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Aunt and Friend. She lost her husband Bud Logan 15 yrs ago, and she was pretty much healthy her whole life of 90 years, we all should be so lucky.

She is survived by her Son Mark Logan, his Wife Renate Logan (Drivon), numerous grandchildren, Great Grandchildren,

Nieces and Nephews, and loyal and trustworthy Friends.

Visitation will be held at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500

Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA on Thursday May 2, 2019 from 9:00AM to 11:00 AM.
logo

Published in The Record from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries