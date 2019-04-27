|
May Jean Logan
May 6, 1928 - April 22, 2019
May Jean Logan born in Stockton, CA on May 6, 2019 to Pietro and Lena Traverso passed away on April 22, 2019. May graduated from Stockton High School. She was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Aunt and Friend. She lost her husband Bud Logan 15 yrs ago, and she was pretty much healthy her whole life of 90 years, we all should be so lucky.
She is survived by her Son Mark Logan, his Wife Renate Logan (Drivon), numerous grandchildren, Great Grandchildren,
Nieces and Nephews, and loyal and trustworthy Friends.
Visitation will be held at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500
Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA on Thursday May 2, 2019 from 9:00AM to 11:00 AM.
Published in The Record from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019