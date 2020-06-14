May Ola Thompson June 16,1924 -May 29 2020 May Ola Thompson, was born on June 16, 1924, in Leona, Texas. May Ola was better known to everyone as "Dook". She passed away peacefully on May 29, 2020. She leaves to mourn her loss, but cherish her memory, her daughters, Janet Marie Logan, Clarissa Stallworth, Quincetta Thompson, all of Sacramento, CA, her son, Terry Lee Thompson of Stockton, CA, Goddaughter, Joselyn Davis (Eric) of Stockton, CA, 18 Grandchildren, 34 Great-Grandchildren and 11 Great-Great Grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. The viewing will be held on June 15, 2020 from 3pm -7pm, at Zapata Funeral Home, 512 West Harding Way, Stockton, CA. Funeral Grave Side Service will be held on June 16, 2020 at 11am. Stockton Rural Cemetery, 2350 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA.