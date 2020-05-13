|
|
Meggan (Merzoian) Montell Aug. 23, 1972 - April 28, 2020 Meggan passed away on April 28, 2020 at the age of 47. Meggan was a giver, a best friend to many, and was always counted on to be the coordinator and planner of family holidays, trips and reunions. Meggan will be missed dearly by all, but especially by her family. Meggan is survived by her daughter Nina, step-daughters Mattie and Morgan, parents John and Becky Montell, sister Gina (Randy) Ortega, brothers Drew (Cassie) Montell and Tony (Priscilla) Montell. Aunt Meggie's nieces and nephews, Calli, Max, Sofia, Emmett, Tristan, Georgia and Dani, will always hold a special place for her in their hearts. Meggan is also survived by her Grand-father and numerous loving Aunts, Uncles and cousins. A celebration of life will be held once we can all gather together again. Donations in Meggan's memory can be made to , Memorial ID #12015553 (800)822-6344.
Published in The Record from May 13 to May 14, 2020