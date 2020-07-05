Mel Won August 7, 1943 - June 25, 2020 Mel Won loved his family, friends, music, golf, and the SF Giants. He was born and raised in Stockton, graduating from Edison High School and San Jose State University. Mel was a music educator for 37 years in Stockton Unified School District. Six weeks after he accepted his first teaching position, he was drafted and learned to play jazz while in the Army band. After his service, he came back to SUSD to teach, first at Fremont Junior High and then Franklin High School where he was the band director for over 30 years. He was proud to have shared his love for music with the students he taught. Mel was preceded in death by Sandra, his devoted wife of 48 years, and his parents, Conrad and Florence Won. He was father to Kecia (Rick) Won Jones, Dean (Noelle) Won, and Kyle Won, and loving Papa to Tyler and Mackenzie Jones, and Kayla, Andrew and James Won. He was the younger brother of Kaye (Deneice) Won and brother-in-law to Karen (Ron) Eng and Calvin (Janis) Wong. Mel was also a devoted Uncle and loyal friend. He will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank all of his caring friends, students, and family who have shown us love, comfort and support. Services will be private for now.