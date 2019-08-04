Home

Melba Joan Hulse

Melba Joan Hulse Obituary
Melba Joan Hulse Nov. 13, 1941 - June 8, 2019 Melba J. Hulse, 77, of Casa Grande, AZ passed away in Stafford, VA on Saturday, June 8, 2019. She was born in Marietta, OK on November 13, 1941 to Orville and Pauline Wilson. Melba moved to Stockton in 1965 where she made her home for many years. Melba retired to Casa Grande, AZ where she enjoyed dancing and spending time with friends at the Dorothy Powell Senior Center. She was a life-long learner, loved reading and gardening, and became a Master Gardener. Melba loved to travel with family and friends and enjoyed meeting new people. Melba was predeceased by her husband, Paul F. Hulse in 2005. She is survived by her children, daughter Melanie Moschella (Anthony) and sons David Hulse (Erica) and Tim Hulse (Julie); as well as seven grand-children, two great-grand-children, and many more family and friends. Melba will be dearly missed. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Dorothy Powell Senior Center, 405 E. 6th Street, Casa Grande, AZ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in The Record on Aug. 4, 2019
