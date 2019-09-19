|
Melvin B. Settles May 17, 1930 - Sept. 15, 2019 Melvin Bernard Settles died Sept. 15 after a brief battle with lung cancer. Melvin served in the U.S Army for 20 years and taught in the Stockton Unified School District. He is survived by his wife of 69 years Mirian C. Settles, five children Deborah, Melvin Jr., Kim, Craig (Dora), and Marci; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great grandchild, nieces, nephews, cousins, a brother-in-law and sisters-in-law. The viewing will be Sept. 25th from 3-7pm at DeYoung Memorial Chapel. The funeral services will be Sept. 26th at Progressive Community Church at 2820 S. B St., Stockton, CA. If desired, friends may bring sympathy cards for the family to the church.
Published in The Record on Sept. 19, 2019