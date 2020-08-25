Melvin Louis Motto Oct. 25, 1938 - July 15, 2020 Melvin Louis Motto was born in Stockton on October 25, 1938. He was the son of the late Severino and Julia Motto. He spent most of his life as a farmer in the Morada area of Stockton. Before becoming a farmer Mel studied at Stockton College where he aspired to become an engineer. Mel did not have the opportunity to finish his studies and took over the family farm that consisted of cherry and walnut orchards. Melvin had many interests in life such as cooking, golfing, opera, singing, being a member of The National Guard and Knights of Columbus through St. Michael's Catholic Church. He enjoyed cooking especially with his brother Knights for Thanksgiving at St. Michael's Church where they would cook 42 turkeys each year. He golfed almost every day in retirement and even had the opportunity to golf with Sammie Davis Jr. amongst other celebrity golfers. Mel also enjoyed the opera especially listening to Pavarroti. He enjoyed singing at St. Michael's Church and it's possible his neighbor's heard him singing as well while driving the tractor. Mel is survived by his wife Palmira "Pam" Turbetti-Motto and extended family. Services were held at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery on Friday July 31, 2020 with family and friends in attendance. Casa Bonita Funeral Home



