1/2
Melvin Louis Motto
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melvin Louis Motto Oct. 25, 1938 - July 15, 2020 Melvin Louis Motto was born in Stockton on October 25, 1938. He was the son of the late Severino and Julia Motto. He spent most of his life as a farmer in the Morada area of Stockton. Before becoming a farmer Mel studied at Stockton College where he aspired to become an engineer. Mel did not have the opportunity to finish his studies and took over the family farm that consisted of cherry and walnut orchards. Melvin had many interests in life such as cooking, golfing, opera, singing, being a member of The National Guard and Knights of Columbus through St. Michael's Catholic Church. He enjoyed cooking especially with his brother Knights for Thanksgiving at St. Michael's Church where they would cook 42 turkeys each year. He golfed almost every day in retirement and even had the opportunity to golf with Sammie Davis Jr. amongst other celebrity golfers. Mel also enjoyed the opera especially listening to Pavarroti. He enjoyed singing at St. Michael's Church and it's possible his neighbor's heard him singing as well while driving the tractor. Mel is survived by his wife Palmira "Pam" Turbetti-Motto and extended family. Services were held at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery on Friday July 31, 2020 with family and friends in attendance. Casa Bonita Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Casa Bonita Funeral Home
2500 Cemetery Ln
Stockton, CA 95205
(209) 942-2500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Casa Bonita Funeral Home Casa Bonita Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved