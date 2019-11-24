Home

Mendy Hope Kincheloe Toomey


1937 - 2019
Mendy Hope Kincheloe Toomey Obituary
Mendy Hope Kincheloe Toomey 1937 - 2019 Mendy Hope Kincheloe Toomey entered into rest on November 13, 2019 in Stockton. Mendy was born in Texas. She will be missed by all. Mendy is survived by her husband of 61 years, Ronald; her son, John and sister, Ann Sisson. She is preceded in death by her parents, Florence and Eligae; brothers, Eligae, Marcus and Leo. A private family service was held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Society for research.
Published in The Record on Nov. 24, 2019
