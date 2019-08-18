|
|
Menno "Rock" Julius Sytsma April 30, 1945 Aug. 6, 2019 On August 6, 2019, Rock left this world to join his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was born in the Netherlands to Richard and Barbara Sytsma. In 1948, Rock immigrated to the United States with his family. After graduating from high school in Sarasota, Florida, the family made their way to California. Rock came to Stockton in 1969 to attend UOP, graduating in 1971. Rock was a life-long educator, starting his career at King Elementary in Stockton and ending his career teaching adults all over the country through Kaplan University. He was an active and long-time member of First Baptist Church in Stockton, where he led the Eagle's Nest Sunday School Class for more than 35 years. Rock had a beautiful singing voice and he loved singing in the church choir for many years. He also enjoyed many hobbies; playing cards with family and friends, writing poetry, traveling, supporting numerous charitable causes, and studying his bible. He loved cooking for family and friends during the holidays. His specialties were pancakes, eggs benedict, and Dutch Babies. Rock is preceded in death by his wife Kathy, daughter Allison Sytsma, step-daughter Christina Velasquez, parents, Richard and Barbara Sytsma, and oldest brother, John Sytsma. Rock is survived by his daughter Robin Sytsma (Steve) and granddaughters Samantha and Natalie Lentzen, daughter Heather Beavert (Tony) and grandsons Jonah and Griffin Beavert, granddaughter Reagan Sytsma, step-son John Langbecker (Janet) and granddaughter Sofia Sanchez-Langbecker, grandson Ayden Velasquez, brothers Don, Hank, Pete, and Bob, and sisters-in-law, Billie, Carol, Sandee, and Sally. He was also loved by numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 on Saturday, September 21st, at the First Baptist Church in Stockton. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers you make a contribution to the First Baptist Church Foundation or the .
Published in The Record on Aug. 18, 2019