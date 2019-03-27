Home

DeYoung Memorial Chapel
601 N CALIFORNIA ST
Stockton, CA 95202
(209) 466-8075
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
DeYoung Memorial Chapel
601 N CALIFORNIA ST
Stockton, CA 95202
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
DeYoung Memorial Chapel
601 N CALIFORNIA ST
Stockton, CA 95202
Interment
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Mountain View Cemetery

Menzie M. Shamley-Washington


Menzie M. Shamley-Washington Obituary
Menzie M.

Shamley-Washington

July 28, 1918 - March 11, 2019

Menzie M. Shamley-Washington went home to glory peacefully on March 11, 2019 in Sacramento, CA. at the age of 100. She is survived by her daughter Sedonia L. Alexander, 13 grandchildren, 36 great-grands, 62 great-great grands, 1 great-great-great grand. She is preceded in death by her father McKinley Shamley, mother Corine MacFee and sister Ruth Golden. Menzie was born July 28, 1918 in Paden, OK (Ofuskee-Osage Indian territory). She attended Carver High School in Tulsa, OK, also night school mastering seamtress and pianist. Menzie married Sudie William L. Alexander in 1936. She pursued her career as a seamstress from 1940 to 1981, also using her gifts as a seamstress, pianist, cook &

Bible studies servicing others. During WWII Menzie worked at Douglas Airforce Base assembling aircraft parts. Menzie was a dedicated member of First Christian Church from 1953 to 1995, in both Rupert, ID then Reno, NV. In 1996 Menzie came to California to enjoy her final years with her grandchildren. Arrangements: Visitation March 28, 2-6 pm at DeYoung Memorial Chapel, California St. Stockton. Funeral at 1:00PM March 29, also at Deyoung's. Burial 10AM April 1st Mountain View Cemetery in Reno, NV.
Published in The Record on Mar. 27, 2019
