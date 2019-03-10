|
Merly C. Sangalang
April 1, 1951 - March 3, 2019
Merly C. Sangalang peacefully passed away to be with the Lord on March 3, 2019. For all those people who knew Merly will miss her dearly, but she would want all of us to have good memories. She loves life and was kind and generous loving person. Merly deeply touched our hearts.
She enjoyed variety of interest that involved cooking, baking,
Filipino pastries and delicacies, and also watching sports. She was an active and a dedicated member of the Legionarios del Trabajo in America Inc. as the Grand Controller and Grand Treasurer of the Fraternity.
Merly is survived by her companion Nora Maderazo, 2 sisters Vilma Patawaran and Janeth Amodo, and her 3 brothers Joyce Sangalang, Arnel Sangalang, and Jonel Sangalang; also survived by in-laws, 3 nieces, 4 nephews and grandchildren.
Necrological service will be held on Tues., March 12, 2019 starting at 3:00pm with a Rosary service following at 5:00pm at the Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park, 14165 N. Beckman Rd in Lodi, CA. Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 10:00 am also at the Vineyard Chapel.
Published in The Record on Mar. 10, 2019