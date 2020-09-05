Michael Anthony Espinoza March 24, 1957 - May 8, 2020 After several months with his battle with cancer, Michael Anthony Espinoza succumbed to the disease. His family was with him at his beside. But before he passed, Michael wrote his obituary expressing his thoughts and wishes about his life. The following were his thoughts. My up bringing began in a green stucco home in a small neighborhood in central Stockton. It was located in a multi-cultural community rich with family and ethnic values. It was here that I learned the appreciation for family and community. My parents, predeceased, Jess V. Espinoza and Guadalupe R. Espinoza, were born in the United States. Both were hardworking parents dedicated to the importance of providing a family life built around respect and commitment to family. They expressed their love and compassion for family, friends and people alike. It was this nurturing that provided the path for my two brothers Jess L Espinoza (Norma), deceased Gilbert V. Espinoza (Colleen) and my sister Loretta M. Espinoza (Jim). During my lifetime, I was blessed with having a family. I am survived by my lifetime partner Caroline Cordero and two beautiful children, Jennifer C. Espinoza (Yusuf) and Eric M. Espinoza. All provided the sparkle, joy, love and smiles that would fill my heart and enrich my life. I am survived by many uncles and aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. I acknowledged my aunt Mary R. Garcia (deceased) for providing me guidance and stressing the importance of education and adhering to one's ideals. I spent my adolescence up bringing through the Catholic education system in Stockton. Spent my primary years of schooling at St. Mary's Assumption and St. Mary's High School ( class of 76). Earned my college decree from California State University, Sacramento with an accounting major in May 1981. Not soon after I began my career working for the State of California as a civil servant working as a field auditor and eventually an audit manager. Spent 32 years working with the dedicated men and women of the State Controllers Office Local Government and Fiscal Affairs and Audits Divisions. Many of those who I worked with became my life long friends. During this time, I earned my Certification of Public Accountancy from the California Board of Accountancy in 1995. Spent my boyhood and adult life as an avid sports enthusiast. I loved my local teams, the Giants, 49ers and Warriors. Made it an effort to catch games live in the bay area or watching them on the television. I cherished their championships and victories and anguished through their losses. In addition to working out at the local gym or working around the house, I enjoyed spending countless hours working in my garden. I loved working with the soil and planting, or experiencing the hot sun beaming upon me, the occasional hummingbird visiting my garden and the array of colors from flowers and roses every spring. Gardening was my solemn place, a place to build, create and enjoy. Though the graces of the Almighty Father, I was able to love and be loved, to experience the joys of new life (new birth), and experience God's goodness in nature and in everyone. I wish you peace, health and love to all. I ask in lieu of flowers, that contributions be made to the American Cancer Society
. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 3847 N. Sutter St., Stockton, CA on Sept. 11, 2020 at 11am with graveside service to follow at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery, 719 E. Harding Way, Stockton, CA. Casa Bonita Funeral Home