Casa Bonita Funeral Home
2500 Cemetery Ln
Stockton, CA 95205
(209) 942-2500

Michael Anthony Gonzalez

Michael Anthony Gonzalez Obituary
Michael Anthony

Gonzalez

November 20, 1967 - April 9, 2019

Michael Anthony Gonzalez was born on November 20, 1967 and joined the Lord on April 9, 2019. He was born and raised in Stockton, CA. Michael is

survived by his loving father Guillermo, siblings Joseph

(Donna), Linda, Amelia (Joe), Angie, Christy (Jim), Yolanda (Wil) and Mary (Arturo). He also leaves behind many aunts,

uncles, nieces, nephews,

great-nieces, great-nephews, countless friends and his cat Chachie. Michael was friendly, humorous, loving and gracious. He had a fascination with nice cars especially limos, modeling of cars/planes and collecting airsoft guns. His love of cars led Michael to vehicle detailing in which he remained

self-employed until his final day. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A visitation is scheduled on

Friday, 04-19-2019 from

9:00 AM to 11:00 AM and

a funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM at the Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton.
Published in The Record on Apr. 16, 2019
