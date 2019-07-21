|
Michael Anthony Powers 1949 - 2019 Michael Anthony Powers, 70, of Lodi, CA passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 15, 2019. With his loving family by his side, he lost his lengthy battle with cancer. Mike was born in French Camp, CA and was the loving son of the late Mona Powers and the late Joseph Powers. Mike founded Michael A. Powers Roofing in June 1977. He became a successful roofing contractor specializing in new residential roofing and reroofing. For many years he was contracting most all of the new construction homes in Stockton. He retired after 35 years of business. Mike became an avid golfer and loved going to the Carmel area to play golf. For many years he spent much of his time at his vacation home in Lake Tahoe with his children and grandchildren. His real joy was being with and going places with his family. Mike's family was always his first priority. He always looked forward to his many trips to the Ozark Mountains to visit relatives. During most springtime and summers Mike enjoyed the outdoors, especially taking care of his garden. Mike will always be remembered for his wonderful and funny sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. Mike met his future wife, Doris Smith, while in grade school. They began dating while attending Linden High School and later married. Mike and Doris married on August 26, 1967, and would have celebrated 52 years of marriage this year. Michael is survived by his devoted wife, Doris, his children Heath (Merry) Powers and Stephanie (Armando) Martinez; his grandchildren, Brittney and Jeremy Powers, Sierra, Drake and Logan Martinez; siblings, Craig Powers, Rick Powers and Cammie Powers. He was preceded in death by his sister, Toni Castleman. Mike is also survived by many loving in-laws, aunts, nieces and nephews. Mike will be deeply missed by so many caring relatives and special friends. Friends and family are invited to visitation Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 10 am. Both will be held at Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park, 14165 N. Beckman Road, Lodi, CA.
Published in The Record on July 21, 2019