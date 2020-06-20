Michael (Mike) Dahlstrom
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael (Mike) Dahlstrom Jan. 24, 1967 - June 13, 2020 Michael (Mike) Dahlstrom passed away in Stockton at the age of 53. Survived by his parents, Don and Karen Dahlstrom; wife, Liella Dahlstrom; proud father of children, Louis, Michael, Ashley, Karen, Heather, Stacy and Taylor Ann. Preceded in death by daughter, Marion. Mike enjoyed spending time with his family and dear friends demonstrated by the way he reached out to those in his community. He will be remembered as a caring and loving person. Due to COVID-19, the family is prevented from providing a service he deserves. A private service is scheduled for June 26, 2020 at 1:00 PM; however, those unable to attend can participate in a livestream or recorded video after the memorial. Details will be on the families FB accounts or upon request. Mike will be greatly missed but will remain in our hearts forever.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved