Michael (Mike) Dahlstrom Jan. 24, 1967 - June 13, 2020 Michael (Mike) Dahlstrom passed away in Stockton at the age of 53. Survived by his parents, Don and Karen Dahlstrom; wife, Liella Dahlstrom; proud father of children, Louis, Michael, Ashley, Karen, Heather, Stacy and Taylor Ann. Preceded in death by daughter, Marion. Mike enjoyed spending time with his family and dear friends demonstrated by the way he reached out to those in his community. He will be remembered as a caring and loving person. Due to COVID-19, the family is prevented from providing a service he deserves. A private service is scheduled for June 26, 2020 at 1:00 PM; however, those unable to attend can participate in a livestream or recorded video after the memorial. Details will be on the families FB accounts or upon request. Mike will be greatly missed but will remain in our hearts forever.