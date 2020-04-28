|
|
IN MEMORIAM MICHAEL F. BABITZKE August 31, 1946 - April 28, 2019 "Though nothing can bring back the hour Of splendour in the grass, of glory in the flower, We will grieve not, rather find Strength in what remains behind;" William Wordsworth Mike, we will always remember your calm manner and dry sense of humor. They seemed to go hand in hand while you also were protective and willing to head off human suffering whenever and wherever you could. In the following days and years, memories of you will always dwell in our hearts. Love, Marilyn and Jeanelle
Published in The Record on Apr. 28, 2020