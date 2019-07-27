|
Michael Frank Duffett Feb. 23, 1943 - July 9, 2019 Michael Frank Duffett, age 76, died on July 9th, 2019 surrounded by his family in Valley Springs, Ca. He is survived by his wife, Debra of 37 years, his seven children and nine grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Jack and Doris Duffett of England. Michael was born on February 23rd, 1943 in London England. He graduated from Cambridge University with a degree in English Literature. He was a world traveler and an accomplished linguist. He spent his last fifteen years teaching at Delta College as an Associate Professor of English Literature where he touched the lives of thousands of students. Michael loved to share his poetry with friends and colleagues, and his poetry has been collected in books, literary magazines, and journals. A celebration of life will be held at St. John The Baptist Episcopal Church on Lower Sacramento rd. Lodi, Ca on August 3rd at 1pm.
Published in The Record on July 27, 2019