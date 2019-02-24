|
|
Michael H.
Hickison Jr.
Oct. 13, 1966 - Feb. 11, 2019
Michael Hugh Hickison Jr, a
Carpet installer and life long
resident of Stockton CA passed away at age 52 in Modesto.
Michael is survived by his loving Wife & Best Friend of 40 years, Belinda Hickison; children
Colleen (Albert); Michael; Brian; Amy (Brian). Grandchildren Gianna; Jaelyn; Siblings Jack (Raina); Velda (Richard); Sherry (Willy); Joshua, many Nieces, Nephews & In-laws who he loved so much. He will be
deeply missed by friends and
family. Viewing will be held at Cherokee Memorial, Hwy 99 & Harney Ln., Lodi, March 1st at 9:00 AM, services at 10:00 a.m.
Published in The Record on Feb. 24, 2019