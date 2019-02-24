Home

POWERED BY

Michael Hugh Hickison

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Hugh Hickison Obituary
Michael H.

Hickison Jr.

Oct. 13, 1966 - Feb. 11, 2019

Michael Hugh Hickison Jr, a

Carpet installer and life long

resident of Stockton CA passed away at age 52 in Modesto.

Michael is survived by his loving Wife & Best Friend of 40 years, Belinda Hickison; children

Colleen (Albert); Michael; Brian; Amy (Brian). Grandchildren Gianna; Jaelyn; Siblings Jack (Raina); Velda (Richard); Sherry (Willy); Joshua, many Nieces, Nephews & In-laws who he loved so much. He will be

deeply missed by friends and

family. Viewing will be held at Cherokee Memorial, Hwy 99 & Harney Ln., Lodi, March 1st at 9:00 AM, services at 10:00 a.m.
Published in The Record on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.