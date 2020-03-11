|
Michael James Martin July 21, 1980 - Feb. 3, 2020 Michael James Martin was born in El Centro, CA to Evelyn and Crisanto Martin. Michael was the middle child of the three boys. He graduated from Stagg High in 1998. He attended Delta College and dedicated 15 years of his career in Kaiser Permanente. He passed away unexpectedly. He is survived by his parents; brothers, Chris (nephew Topher) and Jeff (sister-in-law Natascia); nephews, Maxwell and Braeden; wife Ka; beloved daughter, Siena; step-daughters, Lex, and Val; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and his Yemaso Brazilian Jiu Jitsu brothers. Our son is now resting in peace and he made this world better for all who knew him. He will be missed tremendously. We will love him forever in our hearts.
Published in The Record on Mar. 11, 2020