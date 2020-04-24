|
Michael James Rooke Hall June 1, 1939 - April 21, 2020 Michael James Rooke Hall (age 80) passed away peacefully in his Stockton home on Tuesday, April 21, surrounded by family. Michael was born on June 1st, 1939,, in Deal, England to Dr. James S. Hall, O.B.E. and Cynthia Hall. Five months later, England would declare war on Nazi Germany, and Michael's father, a surgeon, would begin the first of 300 mercy lifeboat trips to perform emergency operations at sea in the Downs and Dover Straights. Before the war was over, Michael was climbing the ship's ladders with his father. Michael was, in every possible way, a man born with resolve. By age 16, Michael had graduated from the prestigious Douai School run by the Douai Abbey Benedictine community and began commuting to London, two hours each way by train, to work in the mailroom of Leslie and Godwin Insurance Brokers. He soon found himself under the wing of George Stewart of Stewart Smith & Company learning the aviation insurance business. In short order, Michael was a broker at the Lloyds of London marketplace and was placing insurance for high risk businesses around the world. In 1964, with a green card and an offer to be the aviation insurance manager at the San Francisco based brokerage company Cravens Dargan, Michael emigrated to America with his first wife Jane (who predeceased Michael), and 11 month old son, Rupert. In 1969, Michael met Stocktonian Don Stewart, who backed Michael's launch of I-West Insurance Managers and influenced Michael's move to Stockton that year. In 1972, Michael founded the brokerage that bears his name. M.J. Hall & Company began brokering aviation risks for Howard Hughes Corporation, Beech Aircraft, and high risk events, such as Evil Knievel's famous jump at Ceasar's Palace. In 1978, Michael founded Golden Bear Insurance Company to meet the demands for aviation insurance. Michael's two businesses started in a small office with two employees and a dog, but now employ over 150 people throughout nine offices in multiple states. Business acumen was only a part of Michael's story. A lifelong Roman Catholic, Michael was fully committed to the Church. Over the years, he served on the board of the Diocese of Stockton, the Serra Club, and various Catholic organizations. He was made a knight of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre and made numerous pilgrimages to the Holy Land. Michael worked and met directly with various Popes in this capacity as he dedicated much of his retirement to supporting Catholic efforts towards peace in the Middle East. Michael was also more than a man of musical interest. He was a scholar of the composer Handel. He loved classical music and supported the Stockton Symphony and the University of the Pacific's Conservatory of Music. Michael could often be seen, and likely heard, on Sunday mornings as an unofficial member of the choir at the Cathedral of the Annunciation in Stockton. Michael was also an avid tennis player and enjoyed fishing in Alaska with his sons. Although Michael traveled the world, he called Stockton home for over 50 years. He was a fierce advocate for our community and served on the boards of many charitable and educational organizations. Michael is survived by his loving wife of thirty-three years, Karen; his brother, Quentin (Valerie); his sister, Christine; his five children: twin daughters, Deborah and Suzanna (Steve Reynolds); his three sons, Rupert (Yvonne), Greg, and Dominic; his two step-children: Susan Atkins and Brian Beattie (Jenny); and his seventeen grandchildren, Ryan, Michael, William, Alex, Cameron, Courtney, Scott, Rebecca, Elizabeth, Sarah, Matthew, Catherine, Charlotte, Connor, Tabitha, Kai and Amelia; and numerous great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and cousins. He will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to The Michael James Rooke Hall Endowed Fund for Music. Please direct donations to: University of the Pacific ATTN: Advancement Services 3601 Pacific Avenue Stockton, CA 95211 (In Memory of Michael Hall or Michael Hall Endowed Fund should be noted) Donors may also make a memorial gift to the Michael Hall Endowed Fund for Music online at http://www.pacific.edu/makeagift. A formal celebration of life has not yet been scheduled, but will be announced when the current circumstances again permit large gatherings.
Published in The Record on Apr. 24, 2020